South East Radio’s White Christmas In Aid Of The Wexford Rape Crisis Centre

South East Radio’s White Christmas is a charity initiative to raise vital funds and awareness for the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre.

We’d appeal to you to wear something white on any day in December and make a donation to help fund the service.

In this video you will hear the stories of the clients & the services offered by the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre. Bank details for donations are at the end of the video. We will also conduct a bucket collection on the streets of County Wexford on Friday 22nd of December. Please support this worthy cause.

