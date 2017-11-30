SPORTS CLUBS IN WEXFORD GET €1.9 MILLION BOOST

Almost 1.9 million euro has been allocated to a number of sports clubs and organisations in Wexford for next year.

The government has provided €1.89 million to 64 clubs across the county that cover sports such as GAA, soccer, tennis and athletics among others

The biggest allocation given out was to the Tara Rock Community Field Trust who were given 106 thousand to improve their changing room facilities.

Overall 56 million euro has been made available to clubs all around Ireland for 2018 to help modernise and improve conditions at sport clubs

Share this article....