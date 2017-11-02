TALBOT HOTEL GROUP SEES PROFITS RISE BY 11% PRE TAX

Pre tax profits at the Wexford based Talbot Hotel Group have risen by 11%.

That’s according to the company’s figures for last year which also includes the Pettits Supermarket chain.

The rise saw profits reaching €3.46 million in the Talbot Hotel group on a turnover of €124 million.

This includes the Talbot Hotels in Wexford Carlow and Dublin and Pettits retail chain.

Numbers employed by the group now stand at 1,028 with staff costs at €25 million.

The group this year purchased the historic Newbay House outside Wexford town.

The figures show the groups largest proportion of revenue came from the Pettits supermarket business though the hotel chain showed the largest growth.

The company directors are three members of the Pettit family.

