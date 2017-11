Uzbekistan’s president says his country will use all its resources to help after one of its citizens was arrested over a terror attack in New York.

29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov was shot by officers who’d seen a truck driven into pedestrians on a cycle path in Manhattan.

8 people died yesterday.

Fox News reporter Garrett Tenney is at the scene and says investigators think it was a so-called lone-wolf attack.

