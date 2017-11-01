WEXFORD BOY AWARDED €7.5 MILLION AFTER SUFFERING A BRAIN INJURY

A county Wexford boy who suffered a brain injury after his mother was thrown from a car has received compensation of €7.5 million.

His mother was on her way to hospital for her final scan when the accident happened.

Cian Hammell was born prematurely and had to be delivered by emergency cesarean section in hospital after his 17 year old mother was thrown from the seven seater vehicle.

The road crash occurred at Screen on February 3rd 2009.

Cian is now eight and lives in Kilmuckridge and had sued the driver and the Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland through his grandmother Ann Hamill.

It was claimed in the High Court the vehicle driven by Simon Jordan, Monaseed High Fort, Gorey went out of control and turned over causing Cian’s mother Roisin to be thrown from it.

The claims were denied.

Senior Counsel for the eight year old said his mother had accepted a lift to attend her final pregnancy scan.

Share this article....