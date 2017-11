With the Brexit negotiations soon to move on to trade, Irish fishermen are expressing their concerns.

Access to to UK waters is crucial after Britain leaves the European Union.

That’s according to Kilmore Quay fishing company owner Denis O’Flaherty.

Along with three brothers, he operates a number of businesses involved in the fishing industry and employs 130 people in Kilmore Quay.

O’Flaherty says they are concerned for the future with eighteen trawlers in the business.

