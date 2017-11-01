WEXFORD GAA ‘EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED’ WITH INCORRECT IRISH INDEPENDENT ARTICLE

Wexford GAA have said that it’s ‘extremely disappointed’ with a recent article in the Irish Independent.

The article is alleged to have attributed false quotes to former Wexford footballer Matty Forde about the status of the minor football team in the county.

Forde has clarified his comments on Twitter claiming that almost all of the quotes were fake.

Wexford GAA has released a statement to say that the County values football and hurling equally and a football specific development plan is being organised by the Football Advisory Council.

Share this article....