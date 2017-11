Wexford County Council has had the best social housing building performance in the country.

According to figures in the Irish Times the council has built 67 social houses since the beginning of last year.

Its only just a little above 2% of what is currently needed as there are 3,050 on the housing waiting list in County Wexford.

However nationally just .9% of the required social housing has been built since the beginning of 2016 with over 120,000 remaining on the waiting list.

