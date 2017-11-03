WEXFORD RECORDED THE DRIEST OCTOBER EVER DESPITE HURRICANE OPHELIA

Hurricane Ophelia dominated Octobers weather in Ireland

It brought the highest wind speed to the country since records began seventy seven years ago

A gust of 191 km per hour was recorded off the Cork coast with average speeds during the hurricane of 155 km

However the Met Eireann station in Johnstown Castle recorded the driest October in the country with just over half or 53% of normal rainfall

Some rain fell in Wexford on eighteen days of the month. where in the west of the country rain fell on all but two days in county Mayo

