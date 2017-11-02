WEXFORD TO HOST A VISIT FROM THE TAIWAN AMBASSADOR TO IRELAND

The Taiwanese Ambassador to Ireland, Mr Simon Tu is to pay a day long visit to Wexford next week to seek out possible investments for his Country.

The visit is being facilitated by Fianna Fail’s James Browne who has been promoting County Wexford as an ideal location for foreign investment by Countries such as Taiwan.

There are links with the country already with Taoglas in Enniscorthy which has a manufacturing plant in Taiwan.

Mr Tu will meet with Wexford County Council officials and members of the various chambers of commerce during his visit.

