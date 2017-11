A Wexford woman has been awarded €30,000 in personal injuries as a result of a car accident.

Gwendoline McGowan from Moyacomb Meadows, Clonegal was awarded the damages after her car was dragged by an articulated lorry.

She sued McElvaney Motors of Dublin Road in Monaghan, RPS Transport Services from Rush Co Dublin and the driver of the lorry Glen Lawlor, Brichdale Road, Kinsealy in Dublin.

Liability had been conceded and the hearing was only to assess damages.

Share this article....