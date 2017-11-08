WEXFORD WOMAN RECEIVES €30,000 AFTER TRAVELLING FOR AN ABORTION

Its reported today a County Wexford woman has received €30,000 in compensation after having to travel to the UK for an abortion.

This follows a fatal foetal abnormality diagnosis in her unborn baby.

The compensation settlement by the Irish government came after a United Nations committee found that the mother Siobhan Whelan’s human rights had been violated.

The Wexford woman was pregnant in 2010 when a scan revealed her unborn son had a congenital brain malformation.

She was advised by her obstetrician to let nature take its course.

In a subsequent complaint to the UN committee Ms Whelan said she ended up feeling like a criminal travelling to Liverpool for an abortion.

The state has now paid €30,000 in compensation and also committed to funding a counselling service for the county Wexford woman.

