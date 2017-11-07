YOUNG O’BRIEN CLAIMS VICTORY IN MELBOURNE CUP

Twenty four year old Joseph O’Brien has become the youngest-ever trainer to win the Emirates Melbourne Cup at Flemington Australia earlier today

He sent out Rekindling to lead home an Irish 1-2-3 under Corey Brown.

Joseph O’Brien got the better of his father, Aidan, whose Johannes Vermeer was second with Max Dynamite back in third for Willie Mullins.

Rekindling was led out in the parade ring in Melbourne by his groom Duncormck man MJ Doran

Rekindling is now the third Irish-trained winner of the world’s richest handicap race following in the footsteps of the Dermot Weld-trained pair Vintage Crop and Media Puzzle

Share this article....