1 IN 5 FEMALE DOCTORS HAVE BEEN SEXUALLY HARASSED AT WORK

A fifth of women doctors say they’ve been sexually harassed at work in the past 2 years.

New figures from the Irish Medical Organisation also reveal a quarter were bullied based on their gender during the same period.

The report was part of a submission to the Public Service Pay Commission, which is trying to determine why recruitment and retention is a problem for the sector.

The Irish Times reports that the IMO argued that as well as the cultural problems, pay levels are the main reason for emigration among young doctors.

Share this article....