24 ARMED CHECKPOINTS SET UP AROUND WEXFORD TOWN ON MONDAY

Wexford Gardai are stepping up efforts to clamp down on crime in the area.

24 armed checkpoints were set up around the Wexford Garda Division on Monday as part of Operation Thor.

The checkpoints were set up at strategic locations around the town and surrounding areas by uniform and plainclothes members of the force.

A number of drugs detections were made during the operation

They’ve also warned that there will be more high level activity from Gardai over the Christmas and New Year period.

