Investigations are continuing after four members of an Irish American family were killed in a car crash outside New Ross on Monday evening

Doug Alexander and his wife Lily (both 75) and their two sons Steve (49) and Doug (52) all died when their rented car collided with a truck on the N25 on Begerin Hill three miles from New Ross

The family had come to Ireland from Chicago for the funeral of the dead woman’s sister in Cushinstown

Its understood the driver was attempting a u turn when the car was struck by an oncoming truck travelling in the same direction

Share this article....