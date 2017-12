There has been a significant increase in our allowable fish catch for next year.

The EU Council of fisheries ministers reached agreement on what amounts to the cod allocation for Ireland trebling next year along with a fifty five per cent increase in our haddock catch.

The Mayor of Wexford, Kilmore Man Councillor Jim Moore says its welcome news for the regions fishermen.

However he also says something needs to be done for the inshore fishing fleet following Storm Ophelia.

Share this article....