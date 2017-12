The Chair of the Oireachtas Finance Committee says the bank will continue to treat customers ‘terribly’ until a banker is arrested.

John McGuinness claims the tracker scandal is proof that a culture change is needed in the upper ranks of banking staff who don’t respect the public.

Yesterday an extra 13,500 tracker mortgage holders were added to the list of those who’d been overcharged.

Mr McGuinness says bankers can’t be above the law.

