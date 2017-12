Bridget Brid Bauress, nee Carroll, Donnybrook, Dublin and late of Crossabeg, Co. Wexford

Beloved wife of the late Harry and mother of Henry and Paul and sister of Patrica and Sonny

Reposing at her son Pauls residence in Dublin from 2 – 4 on Sunday afternoon

Removal on Monday to the Church of the Assumption Booterstown Avenue Dublin 4 arriving for 11.30 funeral mass

With burial after in Deansgate Cemetery

Family flowers only please

Share this article....