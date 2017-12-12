BODY OF EXHUMED IN WALES MAY BE THAT OF WEXFORD WOMAN

The remains of a woman thought to be that 49-year-old Pauline Finlay from Cahore in North Wexford have been exhumed from an Anglesey cemetery.in Wales

Police, council officials and undertakers were at Ynys Wen cemetery to remove the body, which was found on an Anglesey beach in October 1994.

Pauline Finlay dissappeared while out walking her dogs on Cahore beach in March of that year and was not seen again

A native of Dublin she lived with her husband who passed away earlier this year at Old Bawn

