BODY OF PAULINE FINLAY WILL BE EXAMINED IN WALES THIS WEEK

A forensic examination on the body of a woman who is originally from Dublin but living in Wexford at the time she disappeared in County Wexford in 1994 will be carried out this week in Wales.

The body of Pauline Finlay was washed upon a beach in Anglesey in March of 1994.

Mrs Finlay aged 49 had gone missing earlier that year after been last seen out walking her dogs on Cahore beach in North Wexford close to where she lived with her husband.

Now the body has been exhumed from a cemetery in Wales and a forensic examination will be carried out to determine beyond doubt the identity of the woman.

