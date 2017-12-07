BOOK OF CONDOLENCE OPENED IN NEW ROSS IN TRIBUTE TO THE ALEXANDER FAMILY

A book of condolence has been opened as a gesture of sympathy for the Alexander family who were killed following a road crash in New Ross on Monday evening.

The family of four, Doug Ryan-Alexander and his wife Lily, both 75, and their sons, 52-year-old Doug Jnr, and Steven, 49 died after their car was in collision with an articulated truck near Ballinaboola at around half past six.

The parents will be cremated in Ireland and then flown back to the US alongside the bodies of their sons.

The had just arrived in Ireland from America to attend a family funeral when the tragedy struck.

The Chairman of new Ross Town Council Willie Fitzharris said the whole community of County Wexford was in shock and disbelief.

The book of condolence will be available for signing at the Tholsel in New Ross from today until tomorrow Friday

