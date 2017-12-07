CARERS IN WEXFORD CALL FOR MORE SUPPORT FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

There are calls for more support for carers in our community, particularly respite and residential care for people with severe disabilities.

The call comes in the wake of the RTE Prime Time programme which highlighted the plight of people who are caring for loved ones with very little if any support from the Government.

Joanne Powell from Fethard On Sea spoke on Morning Mix earlier.

Joanne and her husband are both in their 60s and caring for their severely disabled daughter who is in her thirties.

Joanne says apart from the day care that is provided for her daughter by the facility at Ard Aoibhinn in Wexford, herself and her husband are very worried for the future as they get older.

