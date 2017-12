Changes to the Fair Deal nursing home scheme are expected to save farming families thousands of Euro.

Starting in September there could be a limit to the amount they pay towards care costs.

At the moment families can be charged 7-and-a-half percent of the farm, for every year their relative spends in a home.

But the changes would cut payments off after three years.

Pat O’Toole, of the Irish Farmers’ Journal, says the rules still have to be passed by Government.

