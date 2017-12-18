Congratulations to Ailbhe Fortune, Amy Bolger, Cora Murphy & Sophie Roche – Junior Outstanding Achievement Award Winners for December 2017

Ailbhe Fortune, Amy Bolger, Cora Murphy and Sophie Roche from Bunclody School, set up a Market in Saint Aidans Hall where they made and sold Christmas cards, Santa stop signs, Christmas crackers, Christmas logs, snow men, reindeer food, tree decorations and lots more.

The girls have been working on all their Christmas goods since early October – even at Halloween they were making Christmas decorations.

To date they have raised €540 which will be split between the very worthy charities… The Hope Centre and Saint Vincent De Paul.

The girls were in shock when they found out they were the December South East Radio/Talbot Hotel Junior Outstanding Achievement Award winners. They thanked their teacher, the principal and their class for helping to get everything ready for the market. They also thanked the town and local shops for getting behind them and donating hampers and boxes of chocolates for their raffles.

Their teacher said that the Management, staff and pupils of the school were so proud of the girls. What a wonderful achievement.

Share this article....