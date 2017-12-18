Congratulations to Dean Hayes – Outstanding Achievement Award Winner for December 2017

Dean Hayes ran the Dublin City Marathon in aid of the Multiple Sclerosis Wexford Branch because his father was diagnosed with MS early last year.

He raised over €4,500. He organised runs in the New Ross area, a couch to 5k in the lead up to the marathon as a fundraiser where approximately 150 people took part. He did not just leave this there. He is now planning doing 12 marathons in 12 days in 12 counties with two friends Mark Duffy and James Wise in aid of Aoibheann’s Pink Tie. He has joined the running club in Wexford to help him with his training.

His dad is doing well and is stable at the moment. Dean raised so much awareness for MS.

He is also set up a fitness group during Operation Transformation in Horeswood to help others achievement what he has achieved. He is involved also with the camogie group and with the community. Dean said there are so many people doing so many wonderful things that are working behind the scenes.

On receiving the December South East Radio/Talbot Hotel Outstanding Achievement Award he said his father was his inspiration and this is what got him through the marathon. His mother and father surprised Dean by arriving in studio when he received his award. His mam said when Dean commits himself to something he is 150% committed to it.

Dean was overwhelmed and thanked South East Radio and the Talbot Hotel for this amazing award.

