Congratulations to Peter O’ Connor – Outstanding Achievement Award Winner for November 2017

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar was in Kilanerin for the launch of the Kilanerin/Ballyfad Community Development Associations amazing state of the art new community centre.

The Development Association was set up in 2004 with a view to providing modern facilities throughout the area. They carried out a survey to see what people wanted. They then came up with a plan to fulfil those needs along with a costing and established support from within the community. They started a voluntary contribution scheme to which people paid a monthly contribution which gave them the funding and support to start out. They used that funding to access the grant aids that were available.

Over €600,000 was raised within the community and they trebled this by grants from the Sports Capital, the Department of the Environment, Wexford County Council, funds from a community windfarm and various other services. They now have a state of the art facility.

Peter O’ Connor was born and lived in Kilanerin. He went to Dublin for a short time and then returned to Kilanerin in early 2000 so he has long links to the area. There was always a tradition of community work. The area was traditionally a rural area, but has seen a lot of changes through the 90’s. With the Celtic Tiger and growth of the economy, a lot of people moved into the area as it was within commuting distance to Dublin. It has worked very well, as a lot of people that have moved in have brought new energy and new ideas to the area which mixes well with the old tradition of the area.

Since 2004 their dream has become a reality with over 40 people serving on the committee. People worked together, moving forward with the same focus on the end goal. The centre is worth 1.2 million with a state of the art gym, fitted out thanks to a sports grant from the Sports Capital. They are hoping to have 100 members by the new year. They have a regulation size basketball court which can also be used for soccer, badminton, volleyball etc., changing rooms, a coffee shop and plans for a business centre with a hot desk.

Six sheltered housing facilities have been opened. When people living in the country reach a certain age and lose their mobility, they would have to move into town. Now they have shelter housing in the village with a shop, post office and church all within walking distance.

Julie Sammiller said Peter is an outstanding member of the community. He has the patience of a saint and his work ethic is unbelievable. He has such perseverance and is a real team player. Peter said he really appreciated the South East Radio/Talbot Hotel November Outstanding Achievement Award.

