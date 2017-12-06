Congratulations to the Student Council at Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy – Junior Outstanding Achievement Award Winners for September 2017

On December 1st 2016 the Students Council at Coláiste Bríde launched a booklet called ‘I am worth it’ for Mental Health which took a year to put together. It was a very memorable day for everyone. Minister Brendan Howlin, TD’s Paul Kehoe and James Browne was present for the launch. They also invited Guidance Councillors from all secondary schools in County Wexford. 15,000 copies of ‘I Am Worth It’ were distributed to all secondary school students.

Students are going through so much in their lives in school, socially and at home and this booklet is so important to use for contact numbers and websites details.

To find a name for the booklet, they ran a competition for the entire school to give students in Coláiste Bríde the opportunity to submit their ideas for a name. They chose ‘I am worth it’ – WORTH stands for Wexford Offers Reliable Teenage Help. The theme colours for the book were purple and gold. The creation of the booklet was not possible without the generosity of the Enniscorthy Credit Union who sponsored the printing of the 15,000 booklets. Mental Health Ireland sponsored the www.iamworthit.ie website so all the information can be accessed here also.

The content of the book covers everything that a teenager worries about with contact details if you are feeling depressed, suicidal, or suffering from a bereavement. ‘Talking Helps’. The book also deals with other issues that teenagers worry about like exam stress, eating disorders and problems with friends.

On receiving the Junior Outstanding Achievement Award, the girls were overwhelmed. They did not expect anything in return for doing up the booklet. They said ‘this award is for young people throughout County Wexford’, but it’s wonderful to be recognised for the work they have done. The award will be their showcase and will bring more awareness to this wonderful booklet. Even if one person was affected and reading this booklet helps them, it makes it all worthwhile.

