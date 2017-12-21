COURTOWN MAN HAS SENTENCED INCREASED AFTER APPEAL

A 48 year old man who killed a dad of three at his home in North County Wexford on Christmas Eve has had his sentenced increased by a year on appeal.

David Shanley of Courtown Harbour admitted to stabbing John Lawlor at his home in 2014.

He received a sentence of 5 years in prison with 2 and a half years suspended but this was ruled to be unduly lenient.

Shanley will now spend at least 3 and a half years in prison after being sentenced to 6 and a half years in jail with the final 3 suspended.

Share this article....