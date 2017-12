A teenager has died after collapsing during a football match in Dublin last night.

16-year-old Izzy Dezu played for Cherry Orchard FC and joined Shelbourne Youths this year.

He suddenly collapsed during the second half of the match, it’s understood a defibrillator was used to try and revive him.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital and later pronounced dead.

In a statement this morning, Shelbourne FC said it was heartbroken to have to confirm the tragic death.

