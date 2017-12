Over €3 million worth of drugs has been seized in Dublin in less than 24 hours.

The latest bust was in the south inner city last night when Kevin Street Gardai uncovered drugs valued at €300 thousand.

It follows yesterday’s arrests in relation to a €2.8 million seizure in Drumcondra.

Crime Editor of the Irish Sun Stephen Breen says it’s part of an ongoing operation targeting Dublin gangs.

Share this article....