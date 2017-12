Leo Varadkar is joining his fellow EU leaders in Brussels for a crucial European Council summit to be dominated by Brexit.

It’s expected the 27 heads will follow MEPs in recommending talks formally move on to phase two.

Last night British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a defeat in the House of Commons in a vote that MPs should have a meaningful say in the withdrawal deal.

Lib Dem leader Vince Cable, who campaigned for Remain, says while it’s not a seismic change, it is useful.

