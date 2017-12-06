FAMILY KILLED IN MONDAY’S HORRIFIC CRASH WILL BE BURIED IN THE USA

Postmortems on the bodies of the four family members who died in Monday nights car crash in New Ross will be concluded today and arrangements will then be made to have them repatriated to the United States.

Family members of the deceased traveled to Wexford overnight and are putting arrangements in place to take their loved ones home

Reaction to the deaths of the Alexander family on the New Ross/Wexford road has been one of sadness and shock in their home city of Chicago.

One of the two sons killed in the crash was police officer Steve Alexander who served in Bolingbrooke Police Station for the past seventeen years.

