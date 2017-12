The funeral mass has taken place of the four victims of last Mondays crash on the N25 outside New Ross

It was presided over by Bishop Denis Brennan in Cushinstown

Mourners from the US and Ireland gathered in Cushinstown Parish Church today for the funeral mass of four members of the Alexander Family who were killed on their way the funeral of Lily Alexanders sister Winnie Keevey a week ago today

The Taoiseach was represented at the mass by his Aid De Camp

