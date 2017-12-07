FINE GAEL TAKE AN 11 POINT LEAD OVER FIANNA FAIL IN IRISH TIMES POLL

Fine Gael have taken an 11 point lead over Fianna Fail in the polls.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll shows Fine Gael up 5 to 36 per cent support.

Sinn Féin are the most popular party among 18-24 year olds with 33 per cent support.

Pensioners are heavily in support of Fine Gael, with 45% of over 65s saying they’d vote for Leo Varadkar’s party.

Fine Gael have more support than Fianna Fáil in every region, except Munster where Fianna Fáil have a one point lead.

The poll also shows top level professionals and farmers are heavily in support of Fine Gael

The government’s satisfaction rating is also the highest its been for any government since 2008.

