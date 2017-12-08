FUNDING BOOST FOR WEXFORD GAA AFTER SUCCESSFUL YEAR IN BOTH CODES

Wexford GAA increased spending on the counties teams by €250,000 last year.

The figure relates to both hurling and football teams for this year.

Wexford County Board spent €945,000 on its hurling and football inter county teams this year.

This represents a 36% increase on the 2016 figures when €695,000 was spent.

This rise coincides with the arrival of two high profile managers Davy Fitzgerald in hurling and Seamus McEnaney in football who both achieved some success with their teams.

This led to a large increase in Wexford’s income also increasing by €447,000 going from €2.5 million last year to over €3 million this year.

This includes additional fundraising and commercial activities, longer league campaigns and bigger gate receipts.

Increased costs in funding the teams is effected by better mileage allowances which was agreed between the GAA and Gaelic Players Association last year.

