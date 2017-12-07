GARDA SHOT DURING A DRUGS RAID IN BALLYMUN THIS MORNING

Investigations are underway after a Garda and a 18 year old man were shot in North Dublin.

It happened this morning before 7 in Ballymun.

Three people have been arrested.

This shooting happened as Gardai were carrying out a planned drugs raid at a house in Barnwall Drive in Ballymun.

Armed officers from the Emergency Response Unit had broken down the doors of the house when at least one shot was fired at them.

A Garda was injured in the arm and officers returned fire and an 18 year old man inside the house was then shot.

The officer and the man have been brought to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A man and two women were in the house have been arrested.

