HALF OF DOG POPULATION REMAIN UN-LICENCED IN WEXFORD – CLLR BYRNE

Just over 9,000 dog licences are issued to owners across County Wexford, but according to a Gorey based Councillor half the dog population still remains un-licenced.

Fianna Fail’s Malcolm Byrne says the revenue generated by licencing all dogs would pay for another dog warden and bring about more responsibility from dog owners.

Councillor Byrne says the scourge of attacks on sheep by stray dogs and the ongoing problem of dog fouling needs to be tackled.

Since April of last year, the microchipping of dogs has been made mandatory.

Malcolm Byrne praised the work of the local dog warden and the SPCA but says the current laws around licencing and microchipping need to be enforced more forcibly

