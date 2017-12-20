HOMELESS FIGURES NOW STAND AT 8,800 ON THE STREETS

The Housing Minister has admitted he’s ‘disappointed’ by today’s figures showing a record number of homeless people at 8,800.

Eoghan Murphy claims he’d been ‘anticipating’ the increase which he’s blamed on the tail end of the financial crisis.

His Department’s stats show there was a 4 percent rise in homelessness between October and November.

They’re the second housing related figures out today – rents have also peaked at more than a thousand Euro a month nationally.

The Minister says the problem is a lack of supply.

