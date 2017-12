A jury has found a woman and her three sons were unlawfully killed at their home outside Ballyjamesduff in Cavan.

Clodagh Hawe and her three boys were killed by their dad Alan Hawe who then took his own life in August 2016.

A medical expert said he believed Alan Hawe had a severe depressive episode with psychotic symptoms at the time of the killings.

Clodagh’s family say she and her sons were killed in a premeditated and calculated manne

