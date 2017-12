The Department of Justice insist the former Tánaiste couldn’t do anything about the Garda legal strategy to discredit Maurice McCabe.

The Acting Secretary General of the Department says Frances Fitzgerald COULD have convened her senior officials to query the strategy at the O’Higgins Commission.

But speaking at an Oireachtas Committee, Oonagh McPhillips insists the then-Minister couldn’t have tried to stop the former Garda Commissioner’s approach.

