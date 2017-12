A Kildare school reopens today after a shooting threat was found scrawled on a toilet wall.

The message claimed ‘1st Tuesday in December the shooter will come, no one will survive’.

Texts were sent to parents of pupils at Scoil Dara in Kilcock on Monday night warning them not to turn up for class the next day.

Local Councillor Brendan Weld says the school was right to err on the side of caution:

