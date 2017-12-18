MISDIAGNOSED XRAYS AT KERRY HOSPITAL

A helpline for patients of University Hospital Kerry has extended its opening hours until 10pm for the next three nights.

It’s after three cases of cancer weren’t spotted in July and August by a doctor who’s since left the hospital.

The hospital is looking back through some 46 thousand X-rays, CAT Scans and ultrasounds from March 2016 to July 2017 and will contact any patients regarding anomalies.

Anyone with concerns can call 1800 742 900, so far the helpline has received around 120 calls.

