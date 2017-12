The Coroner’s Court has heard an 11 year old girl who died by suicide on New Year’s Day last year had hated the way she looked.

Milly Tuomey from Templeogue in Dublin was self harming and had expressed thoughts of taking her own life.

She died on New Year’s Day in 2016 before she was due to have an appointment with the HSE’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

Campaigner and former Senator Jillian Van Turnhout says this tragic case highlights the lack of access to help.

