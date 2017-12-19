MORE EFFORTS TO EASE HOUSING CRISIS ANNOUNCED

Housing Minister Owen Murphy has amended leglislation which will no longer require planning permission to convert properties from commercial to dwelling.

The initiative is aimed at freeing up potential dwellings above commercial properties in towns and villages which are currently vacent.

Properties all over the Country could be brought on stream to alleviate the housing crisis according to the Minister.

Junior Minister at the Department of Finance Michael Darcy says the idea has merit once all statutory regulations are adhered to

