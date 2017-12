Artwork depicting medicinal cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey as a Saint, has been unveiled in Co. Wexford.

It’s after the Health Minister signed a licence for her daughter Ava Barry, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy, following a long campaign.

The painting has been created by local artist Dylan Murphy in New Ross and shows Vera holding Ava, surrounded by a halo of cannabis plants.

Share this article....