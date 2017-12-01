NEW TANAISTE REJECTS SUGGESTIONS THAT THERE WILL BE AN ELECTION IN SPRING

The new Tánaiste says the confidence and supply arrangement is ‘robust’ and doesn’t believe an election in the Spring is inevitable.

Simon Coveney says the agreement with Fianna Fáil is for three budgets and he thinks it’s possible to achieve that.

His comments come ahead of Leo Varadkar’s meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk to discuss Brexit.

The DUP have said they’d pull their support for the British government if Northern Ireland is given different treatment to the rest of the UK.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says they need to find a solution for everyone.

