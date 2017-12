Aidan Ogie Nolan, 3 Weafer Street Enniscorthy

Brother of Patsy and Theresa and sadly missed by Vincent and Michael

Reposing at Browns funeral home Enniscorthy today Friday from 4 oclock until 8 oclock

With removal tomorrow Saturday at 11.30

To St Aidans Cathedral arriving for funeral mass at 12 noon

With burial after in St Marys Cemetery

