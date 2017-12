We’re being encouraged to use free online tools to keep track of our drinking over Christmas.

Doctors say there’s a tendancy to drink more at home and top up drinks rather than wait until they’re finished.

Drink Aware has an online calculator which will help men limit themselves to 17 drinks and women to 11 drinks over the week.

Wexford doctor, Dr. Liam Twomey says it will also count the calories.

