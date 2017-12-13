POLITICIANS TO VOTE ON THE 8th AMENDMENT THIS EVENING

It looks like TDs and Senators will vote in favour of repealing the 8th Amendment today.

The Oireachtas Committee examining the issue has decided it wants unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks.

Its final report will be published next week.

Health Minister Simon Harris says that sets up a timeline for a public vote.

Wexford TD James Browne is one of the twenty members of the Oireachtas Committee examining the Eighth Amendment

In a statement to the Irish Times he says terminations to pregnancies should be provided when there is a threat to the woman’s health, mental health or life.

He also will support terminations in cases of rape and fatal foetal abnormality.

